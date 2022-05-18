Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man left with injuries after assault at city bowling alley

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:59 PM May 18, 2022
Part of Castle Quarter in Norwich will serve as a polling station.

A teenager has been charged in connection with an assault at a bowling alley in Castle Quarter. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man was left needing medical treatment after he was assaulted at a bowling alley in Norwich.

Police were called to the bowling alley in Castle Quarter shortly after 10pm on Saturday, May 14, following reports of an altercation. 

A man and a woman were assaulted in the incident and the man required medical treatment for his injuries. 

A teenager was later arrested at a property in Norwich in the early hours of Monday, May 16, in connection with an assault, and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning. 

Paul Leeming, 19, of Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of assault and a public order offence.  

He appeared virtually at King's Lynn magistrates’ court on Tuesday, May 18, and was remanded into custody until his next magistrates' court hearing on June 21.

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Thousands of honey bees arrived at The Cellar House on Saturday, May 14

'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Willem Buttinger (inset) and a map showing which areas of Norwich may be at risk of flooding by 2030.

Which parts of Norwich could be underwater by 2030?

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Hamish Harvey, assistant manager of Evans Cycles in Westlegate, confirmed that the store is no longer closing

U-turn on city bike shop closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Danny Wilson, a legal cannabis user living in Norwich 

Dispute with council over legal cannabis use following eviction from home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon