Man left with injuries after assault at city bowling alley

A teenager has been charged in connection with an assault at a bowling alley in Castle Quarter. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A man was left needing medical treatment after he was assaulted at a bowling alley in Norwich.

Police were called to the bowling alley in Castle Quarter shortly after 10pm on Saturday, May 14, following reports of an altercation.

A man and a woman were assaulted in the incident and the man required medical treatment for his injuries.

A teenager was later arrested at a property in Norwich in the early hours of Monday, May 16, in connection with an assault, and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

Paul Leeming, 19, of Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of assault and a public order offence.

He appeared virtually at King's Lynn magistrates’ court on Tuesday, May 18, and was remanded into custody until his next magistrates' court hearing on June 21.

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city.