Teenager admits robbery at Norwich hotel

Published: 12:47 PM November 16, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

A teenager has admitted his part in a robbery which took place at a Norwich hotel.

Ja’sel McGovern, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for trial on Monday, November 16 having been charged with robbery.

It followed a robbery at Hotel NR2 in Earlham Road, Norwich on November 21 last year.

McGovern, who was 17 at the time of the robbery but has since turned 18, pleaded guilty to the offence before a jury was sworn in at court.

The court heard the victim was robbed of clothing, trainers and an iPhone in the robbery carried out by McGovern and others unknown.

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned sentence until January 15 next year for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

But McGovern was warned by Recorder Ayers that custody would be the likely result.

He said: “The fact I’m granting you bail is no indication of the sentence you will receive.”