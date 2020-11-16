News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teenager admits robbery at Norwich hotel

person

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:47 PM November 16, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

A teenager has admitted his part in a robbery which took place at a Norwich hotel.

Ja’sel McGovern, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for trial on Monday, November 16 having been charged with robbery.

It followed a robbery at Hotel NR2 in Earlham Road, Norwich on November 21 last year.

McGovern, who was 17 at the time of the robbery but has since turned 18, pleaded guilty to the offence before a jury was sworn in at court.

The court heard the victim was robbed of clothing, trainers and an iPhone in the robbery carried out by McGovern and others unknown.

You may also want to watch:

Recorder Guy Ayers adjourned sentence until January 15 next year for a pre-sentence report to be carried out.

But McGovern was warned by Recorder Ayers that custody would be the likely result.

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

He said: “The fact I’m granting you bail is no indication of the sentence you will receive.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person