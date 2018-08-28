Search

Death of “free spirit” who loved playing banjo was drug-related, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 28 November 2018

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The death of a “free spirit” and “kind boy” who was known around Norwich for playing the banjo was drug-related, an inquest heard.

Edward Cawdron, otherwise known as Ted, 23, of Humbleyard, Norwich, died on June 19 this year at Hardy Road in the city.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, November 28 heard that his body was found in a tent that had been pitched on land beside the River Wensum.

In a statement, Edward Cawdron, his father, said his son was a “free spirit” and a “deep thinker” who was well-known for playing the banjo around Norwich.

Vanessa Brooks, his mother, said in a statement that when he was 17 her son became “depressed and negative about life”.

She said the last time she saw him she dropped him off at Morrison’s car park, watched him walk off in the rear view mirror and “knew that he wasn’t right”.

She said he was a “very kind boy” who had “always struggled with modern living”.

The inquest heard that Mr Cawdron had been taking heroin in the weeks before his death.

