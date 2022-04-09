Thugs turn up at home the day after threatening teenager in street

Police are investigating after two men demanded money from a 14-year-old in Taverham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Two men demanded cash from a vulnerable city teenager before turning up at the victim's family home the following day.

A police investigation has now been launched after the 14-year-old boy was approached at the junction of Fakenham Road and Sandy Lane in Taverham last Saturday.

The two men approached the boy some time between 12pm and 2pm while he was sat on a bench near the Ocean Fish Bar.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "The victim attempted to leave the area but the suspects, described as being aged in their 20s, held his bike to prevent him from leaving, and threatened him with violence if he didn’t give them money or his address where they could collect money."

The victim felt intimidated and was forced into telling the suspects his address.

The junction of Fakenham Road and Sandy Lane in Taverham - Credit: Google Maps

They then turned up at the boy's home in Taverham the following day on Sunday, April 3 to demand cash.

The victim then handed over the money and the suspects left much to the anger of the boy's 46-year-old mum when she found out afterwards.

The mum, who did not wish to be named, has warned other parents in the area to help keep children safe after her son "gave in due to intimidation and threatening behaviour".

She added: "This is out of character for the area.

"But things are changing and, in this day and age I would not like to be a child growing up."

District councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and not something you would expect in Taverham.

"We pride ourselves on being a supportive and friendly community, and I would hope if anyone saw such behaviour, they would help the young person involved.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, councillor for Taverham North - Credit: Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

"I’m sure the police will be taking this very seriously and will bring the perpetrators to justice quickly as we do not want this sort of incident repeated."

Norfolk Police are investigating and have launched an appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the incident at the time in Fakenham Road.

Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/24795/22 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.