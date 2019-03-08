Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man who was once evicted from a property following a catalogue of complaints about drugs has now been jailed after admitting possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff

Oscar Hambrook, 25, of Nightingale Drive, Taverham, had been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Hambrook had admitted the charges which related to offences between Friday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

He also admitted another charge of commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

That sentence was imposed by city magistrates in November 2017 and related to possession of an offensive weapon.

Hambrook appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday for sentence.

He was jailed for a total of 16 weeks after the previous suspended sentence order was activated together with further eight weeks custody for the new offences.

Forfeiture and destruction of the drugs was also ordered.

In October 2018 Hambrook was evicted from a drugs den on Nightingale Drive for three months following a string of complaints from those living nearby.

Police were granted a closure order by Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for a period of three months which makes it a criminal offence for anyone to be inside the Taverham property.

In November last year he appeared before city magistrates after it emerged he had failed to attend an appointment with probation which he had been notified about in a letter sent to the shut down drugs den.

On that occasion Hambrook admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to report, as instructed, on October 23 after the community order was imposed on August 29 this year.

Andrew Spence, representing Hambrook, said at the time his client was "in the process of having to move out of the address that the probation service sent the letter to".

Mr Spence said Hambrook was working with probation and other agencies and described this breach as a "blip" in what has otherwise been a good record.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs.