Police shut down Taverham drug den following reports of anti-social behaviour from neighbours

A property in Taverham used for illegal drug activity has been shut down by police.

The action follows reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour at the address in Nightingale Drive.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said the officers had worked closely with Clarion Housing to address concerns from neighbours and people living in the area who had reported problems over several months.

Officers attended Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seek a full closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order was granted for a period of three months making it a criminal offence for anybody to be inside the property.

Sgt Helen Howes, of the Broadland Operational Partnership Team, said: “This sends out a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work together with partner agencies to take action and seek prosecution against those who continue to break the law.

“I would encourage residents who have concerns about drug use and/or anti-social behaviour to contact us via our website or call us on 101.”