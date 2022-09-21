Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man fined for running 'unlicensed and unhygienic' tattoo studio in bedroom

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:00 AM September 21, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A tattooist has been fined after it was discovered he was running an unhygienic studio from his bedroom in Costessey - Credit: Archant

An unregistered tattooist who had been running an "unhygienic" studio from his bedroom has been prosecuted.

Environmental Health officers took action after Lee Cook, formerly of Falcon Crescent, Costessey, was found to have no hand washing facilities, no effective infection control measures and no health screening at the unlicensed parlour.

He had been operating without the necessary registration for himself or the premises for several months and had tattooed a number of people during this time.

South Norfolk Council’s portfolio holder, Kay Mason Billig, said: “Our enforcement officers will always take action to protect the health of the public.

"I am very pleased that the council has secured this conviction and stopped this practitioner in his tracks. Operating in this way poses a serious risk of spreading diseases such as hepatitis or HIV."

Mr Cook pled guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 14, receiving a total fine of £2,500 and also had his tattooing equipment seized.


