'Intelligence-led' police patrols to continue after city drugs raid

Forensic services at the scene after cannabis plants were found by police - Credit: Ben Hardy

Officers are keeping a close eye on a city industrial estate following a drugs raid.

Around 100 cannabis plants were uncovered by officers in Naylor Road of the Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate in Hellesdon back in November.

A unit was cordoned off as droves of police vehicles and forensics remained on scene on Monday, November 22.

The police investigation into this has now been closed after a number of lines have been exhausted including forensic examinations and speaking with the letting agent of the unit.

Police at the scene of uncovering a cannabis factory in the Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate - Credit: Ben Hardy

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Sporadic patrols in the area continue with targeted patrols predominantly intelligence led.

"Should further information come forward we would review this."

A member of staff from AGR Autos - located near where the drugs raid took place - said the unit is now being used for business purposes with no further signs of drug use in the area.

Another worker from VAS Auto Specialist Centre in Naylor Road said: "There is a garage in that unit now for mobile mechanics.

Forensics were called to the scene in Naylor Road in November 2021 - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mile Cross county councillor Chrissie Rumsby (Lab) said she was pleased to see police resources attempting to tackle drugs in the area.

She highlighted industrial units could be a prime location for illicit practices due to the lack of a neighbourhood to keep a watch over the area at night when the workers have all gone home.

Ms Rumsby said: "I am very pleased the police are keeping an eye on it because Mile Cross is getting really hit hard by county lines.

Chrissie Rumsby, councillor for Mile Cross, said racists were the last thing the area needed. - Credit: Labour Party

"Drugs are having a massive impact on Mile Cross with stabbings and things like that so we need police to provide resources and use their intelligence to do something about it.

"Industrial units are one of the obvious places to put something like that because people are not going to know when it is the night time.

"People are not going to take any notice at that time."