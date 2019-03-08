Search

Swastika graffiti spray painted near Norwich tower block

PUBLISHED: 17:34 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 29 October 2019

Shannon McDonagh

Swastika graffiti has been spray painted near a Norwich tower block. Photo: Shannon McDonagh

Swastika graffiti has been spray painted near a Norwich tower block. Photo: Shannon McDonagh

Archant

Nazi graffiti has been spray painted near a Norwich tower block.

A swastika symbol has been sprayed on to a wall beside the Normandie House tower block, on Rouen Road.

The city council have been informed and a spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We urge residents and visitors who come across graffiti on council property, public areas or highways to report this to us as soon as possible.

"If graffiti is hate-related or offensive, our contractor who deals with this will make every attempt to remove it within 24 hours.

"We ask people to provide as much information as possible such as exact location, date, what the graffiti is on and whether it's hate related or offensive as that's really helpful and helps us target our resources."

- Graffiti can be reported to the council via www.norwich.gov.uk/reportastreetissue

