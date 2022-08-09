Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Skip set on fire in suspected arson attack in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:44 PM August 9, 2022
A skip which was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre

A skip which was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A skip was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre.

Officers believe items in a skip were deliberately set on fire at about 3.25am on Saturday, July 16, between two buildings in Little London Street.

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who recognises the people or has any information concerning the suspected arson has been asked to contact PC Grant Munro-Thomson at Norfolk Police on 101 and quote investigation number 36/54823/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Linda Dagless has been working for eight years to establish who the trees belong to

Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Visitors to Norwich sit outside the busy Cafe 33 at Exchange Street. From left, Amarina Fakir, Mark

7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Six the Musical is returning to Norwich Theatre Royal by popular demand.

Norwich Theatre Royal

9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Watch films in Eaton Park over the August bank holiday weekend. 

Film

Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon