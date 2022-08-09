Skip set on fire in suspected arson attack in city centre

A skip which was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A skip was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre.

Officers believe items in a skip were deliberately set on fire at about 3.25am on Saturday, July 16, between two buildings in Little London Street.

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who recognises the people or has any information concerning the suspected arson has been asked to contact PC Grant Munro-Thomson at Norfolk Police on 101 and quote investigation number 36/54823/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.