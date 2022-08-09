Skip set on fire in suspected arson attack in city centre
Published: 1:44 PM August 9, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A skip was set on fire in a suspected arson attack in Norwich city centre.
Officers believe items in a skip were deliberately set on fire at about 3.25am on Saturday, July 16, between two buildings in Little London Street.
Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the people or has any information concerning the suspected arson has been asked to contact PC Grant Munro-Thomson at Norfolk Police on 101 and quote investigation number 36/54823/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.