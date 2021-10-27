Community in shock as murder investigation launched

Published: 12:06 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM October 27, 2021

Neighbours are in shock after a body was found in Suffolk Square - Credit: Ben Hardy

Neighbours have spoken of their disbelief after a man's body was found in a city flat.

Norfolk Police has launched a murder investigation after a 63-year-old man was discovered dead in Suffolk Square on Sunday, October 17.

The victim has been provisionally identified as Leslie Smith ahead of formal inquest proceedings.

Police are investigating a suspected murder in Suffolk Square - Credit: Ben Hardy

And those living in Suffolk Square said police had been knocking on doors early on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation.

An 80-year-old neighbour of the victim, who did not wish to be named, said: "I did not know him well but I used to say hello when I passed him.

"It made feel very upset."

A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: DB

Living three doors down is a 74-year-old woman, who also did not wish to be named. She said police had visited her on Tuesday night as part of their investigation.

"I did not know him very well at all," she said. "I saw him once or twice since he moved in but I do not even know how long he lived here."

Officers were originally called on Sunday, October 17 by neighbours reporting welfare concerns.

A post mortem examination on Saturday, October 24 subsequently concluded an unlawful injury was possible.

Meg Demuir, 75, who has lived in the estate for 10 years, said: "I gathered yesterday that something had occurred when I saw forensics out there. I must have missed it at the time.

"No matter where you live, you never know what's going on next door."

She recalled hearing the screams after a manslaughter at the estate five years ago which still haunt her to this day. Lee Tingle died of stab wounds in 2016. Kristian Tarragan was jailed for eight years.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been identified and were informed by police on Monday.

Gina Rudling, manager of Hallswood Animal Sanctuary in Suffolk Square, said: "It is always shocking when someone loses their life. We do have police coming to visit a lot."

Maz Moaddabi, of the Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, added: "Police were very quick to arrive. I think they know the area very well now. It's not nice to see."

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder