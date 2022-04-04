Student's horror as faeces posted through window

Athena-Rose Comben, 21, who lives in George Borrow Road was disgusted to find faeces had been posted through her window. - Credit: Athena-Rose Comben

A young woman has been left with "anxiety and cold rage" after faeces was stuffed through her window and a garden ornament was smashed against the door.

Athena-Rose Comben, 21, who lives in George Borrow Road, said: “I felt shocked, numb and angry.

"Now the shock has faded away and I am left with anxiety and a cold rage.

“I cannot say I am frightened. I don’t have the luxury. I cannot hide because that would be an indignity.

“It would be like climbing back into the closet which is a deeply unhappy place.”

The first incident happened on March 18 and a second on March 22.

The politics student explained: "I returned home from uni and heard a loud bang. I thought someone had set off a firework outside.

"In retrospect I realise it was an object hitting the window.

"Later that day we heard another loud crash and discovered shattered glass all over the path."

To the students' horror that evening they also discovered a cup of faeces had been posted through one of their windows.

A second incident happened four days later when the housemates heard another loud bang, which they believe was someone hitting the property.

Housemate Kai Double, 21, was the person who talked to the police when they arrived a number of days later.

Mr Double walked the police around the scene as well as pointing out some evidence which had been retained - such as pieces of the smashed glass.

Mr Double added a number of days later the police called to confirm patrols in the area had been stepped up.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “Police are aware of a report of antisocial behaviour on Friday 18 March on George Borrow Road in Norwich.

“House to house enquiries have been undertaken and officers have been conducting patrols in the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

“Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/21638/22.”