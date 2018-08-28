Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

PUBLISHED: 09:53 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 23 January 2019

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A builder who took nearly £1,500 from a woman for work he failed to start has avoided punishment, after telling magistrates he had to pay off mounting debt.

In December 2017, Stuart Otter, 40, of Moyes Road, Lowestoft, was paid £1,475 from a woman in Norwich as an advance to pay for materials to renovate her bathroom, Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said he had bought some materials for £336 but failed to carry out the work, adding: “Messages from the victim revealed he continually promised to carry out the work.”

He told the victim that the work could not be carried out because the materials has been stolen, but Mrs Mann said there was no record of report to police about the stolen items.

She said: “He agreed to pay the full amount of over £1,000 and was given a four week extension at his own request.”

But the money had not been repaid by May 2018 and so as a consequence he has appeared in court, Mrs Mann added.

Otter, who represented himself at magistrates’ court, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Addressing the magistrates, Otter said he was off work for 15 months because of his bad back which led to mounting debt.

He said he had “bailiffs at the door” and had to prioritise paying off the debt, which he has managed to do while finding another job.

On the debt he owes to the victim, he said: “I need to desperately pay this off, I want to sleep.

“This has been a living hell for me.”

He suggested paying back the victim £200 a month until he has paid her the money she is owed in full.

Chairman of the bench Graham Gerrish agreed with this offer to act as compensation for the victim, adding: “We are quite happy for that to happen.”

Mr Gerrish said Otter showed remorse in court and so let him walk away with a conditional discharge for the offence, which will last for 12 months.

Otter was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man stopped by police in Norwich found to be carrying a knife

The knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk extended

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Patisserie Valerie to stay open

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school

Police have warned parents not to park dangerously outside Heartsease Primary Academy. Pic: Norwich Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists