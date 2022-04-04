Stroke survivor assaulted in city pub

John Paston, who lives in Latimer Road, was assaulted at a pub in Golden Ball Street on March 25. - Credit: John Paston

Police have reopened an investigation into an assault in a city pub.

John Paston, who lives in Latimer Road, went to the Woolpack Inn on March 25 to enjoy a drink and meet up with friends.

However the 60-year-old claims he fell victim to a violent assault shortly after arriving.

Mr Paston said: "I turned up around 9pm and sat down with friends and a woman I had recently started seeing.

"I was just there for a drink and a sing on the karaoke machine. I then went over and sat down at one of the tables talking to someone - next thing I knew I was on the floor."

Dazed and confused Mr Paston was helped to his feet but collapsed before being taken up to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Mr Paston had only just recovered from a stroke he suffered 10 weeks ago which has left him disabled and unable to work.

He added: "While I was at the NNUH that evening, police came to gather information about what happened.

"I stayed overnight and provided a statement to the police the next morning - as they told me a man had been arrested in connection with what happened."

The attack left the man covered in bruises, which have since become infected, on his arms and legs - but no one has been charged.

"I have spoken to the Citizens Advice Bureau to get the police to review the case," he said.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers received a report of an assault at a business premise in Golden Ball Street in Norwich on 25 March 2022.

"A man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released having no further action taken against him.

"Following a review of the investigation, it has been re-opened and enquiries are ongoing."

Since the attack, Mr Paston has thanked members of staff at the Woolpack Inn for their help, saying: "The staff were great.

"I would like to thank the barmaid for taking me and a couple of concerned friends up to the hospital after the attack happened."