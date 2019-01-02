Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

String of drink and drug driving arrests on Norfolk’s roads

02 January, 2019 - 08:17
A driver was arrested after a speed check on the A140. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

A driver was arrested after a speed check on the A140. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police arrested a number of drivers overnight, including on suspicion of being behind the wheel while drunk or after using drugs.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled up a car outside Tesco in Thetford on New Year’s Day evening after officers noticed a “strong smell” of cannabis.

Police tweeted that the driver “admitted to smoking cannabis daily and just one hour beforehand”. They then provided a positive sample and were arrested.

In Great Yarmouth, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after she was stopped because of a defective brake light.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 2, a woman was arrested after activating a speed camera in Norwich.

Sgt Chris Harris tweeted that she was twice the legal limit for driving, with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

And officers from Long Stratton, who were carrying out speed enforcement on the A140 on the night of Tuesday, January 1 arrested a driver on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified.

Insp Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector for South Norfolk police, tweeted: “Drugs and cash found, resulting in driver being further arrested and conveyed to the police investigation centre.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

A roe deer down a well, a buzzard on a pole and a cat behind a cooker - the animals rescued by Norfolk firefighters in 2018

Cat stuck on a roof in Park Road, Cromer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

String of drink and drug driving arrests on Norfolk’s roads

A driver was arrested after a speed check on the A140. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Rail fare hike prompts protests outside Norwich railway stations

Protests were held at railway stations in Norwich as part of a national campaign (Picture: iWitness/Jane Campbell)

Time to cut back on red meat and take fewer flights, says Norwich MP Clive Lewis

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists