Police issue warnings to numerous street drinkers
PUBLISHED: 09:11 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 14 April 2019
Archant © 2012
Police have issued “numerous” warnings in Norwich after people were seen drinking alcohol on the streets.
Norwich officers were out on foot patrols in the city centre on Saturday, April 13, when two people were arrested.
One was arrested on recall to prison, while another was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
Further to the arrests a section 35 order was handed out, forcing the person to leave the area.
On Twitter the force said: “Norwich East SNT were busy yesterday with foot patrols in the city centre.
“This led to one arrest for a recall to prison, one arrested for being drunk and disorderly, one section 35 direction to leave issued and numerous drinks warning given out.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.