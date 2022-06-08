Cannabis and suspected stolen goods seized in city raid

Suspected stolen goods have been seized during a raid in King Street, Norwich. - Credit: Twitter/NorwichPoliceUK

Cannabis and a number of suspected stolen goods have been seized during a raid in Norwich.

Officers conducted a search of a property in King Street at 9.30am this morning (June 8).

Inside they found an ounce of suspected cannabis.

A number of mixed electrical items, sunglasses, bedding, handbags, and games were also found and are suspected to have been stolen.

The items were seized and a man was dealt with for possession of Class B drugs.







