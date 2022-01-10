News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City gun store targeted twice by fraudsters

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:19 PM January 10, 2022
Norwich Gun Centre in Whiffler Road, Norwich

Norwich Gun Centre in Whiffler Road, Norwich

A police investigation is underway after a gun shop in Norwich was targeted by fraudsters.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Norwich Gun Centre on Whiffler Road on January 5.

Several purchases were made using a stolen bank card.

They purchased about £4,000 worth of stock, buying two air rifles, two air pistols, rifle scopes and binoculars.

Those using the stolen bank card returned to the store on Friday, January 7 to purchase similar items, but this time they were unsuccessful.

Enquiries by Norwich police are ongoing.

