City gun store targeted twice by fraudsters

A police investigation is underway after a gun shop in Norwich was targeted by fraudsters.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Norwich Gun Centre on Whiffler Road on January 5.

Several purchases were made using a stolen bank card.

They purchased about £4,000 worth of stock, buying two air rifles, two air pistols, rifle scopes and binoculars.

Those using the stolen bank card returned to the store on Friday, January 7 to purchase similar items, but this time they were unsuccessful.

Enquiries by Norwich police are ongoing.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.