City gun store targeted twice by fraudsters
Published: 4:19 PM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Google
A police investigation is underway after a gun shop in Norwich was targeted by fraudsters.
Police are investigating the incident that occurred at Norwich Gun Centre on Whiffler Road on January 5.
Several purchases were made using a stolen bank card.
They purchased about £4,000 worth of stock, buying two air rifles, two air pistols, rifle scopes and binoculars.
Those using the stolen bank card returned to the store on Friday, January 7 to purchase similar items, but this time they were unsuccessful.
Enquiries by Norwich police are ongoing.
