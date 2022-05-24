Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Woman with incurable cancer left devastated after car and jewellery stolen

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:47 PM May 24, 2022
Alice and Saul Whittaker are devastated this morning as they left their home to discover their family car had been stolen. 

A woman with incurable cancer who was headed to a vital hospital scan to see if her chemotherapy is working nearly missed her appointment after her car was stolen. 

Alice Whittaker, 31, who grew up in Norwich and now lives in Loddon, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021.

The young mum was headed to an appointment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from her home in Oak Lane on Tuesday morning when she realised the motor had been nabbed. 

Alice Whittaker had been sorting out some sentimental jewellery to pass down to her son which was in the car. 

Saul Whittaker, 31, who is a carer for his wife, said: “The scan we were supposed to go to that morning was to determine if my wife's chemotherapy is still working.   

“Alice is heartbroken.” 

Alice Whittaker and her son Reuben

The stolen black Peugeot 3008 was also filled with items including a brand new pushchair and a car seat for Alice and Saul's 11-month-old son, Reuben. 

A bag in the car also contained Alice's care plan and cards, as well as some jewellery which belonged to her mother - who Alice lost to cancer. 

The items were of huge sentimental value and had been intended for Reuben to inherit. 

Alice, Saul and their baby Reuben, who is almost five months old

Alice’s mother-in-law, Tracy Whittaker, said: “I am absolutely devastated for them.  

“My son was due to compete in the Edinburgh marathon next week - it would have been their first holiday as a family - now they are unsure if they can even go.” 

The car was also the means to get Alice to her bucket list trip – a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show at the end of the week. 

Saul said: “Now I don’t know if we will be able to make it. 

“I want to make the most of the time we have left – I don’t want to waste it trying to sort this out. 

“If you know anything, please come forward.”  

Police have confirmed they were called to the home at 7.30am on May 24.   

Investigations are ongoing and officers are appealing for any information to be passed to the police on 101 quoting incident no 24052022-60 

