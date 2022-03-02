Boat stolen from mooring in Norwich

The Freeman 23 boat that was stolen from Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a boat that has been stolen from a mooring on the River Yare in Norwich.

The boat, a Freeman 23 design called Birrastoke, was stolen on Thursday, February 24.

It has the registration number of H094.

People on social media have claimed they have spotted the stolen vessel.

Officers have asked the public to call Norfolk police if they have seen the boat.

When reporting a sighting members of the public need to use the crime reference number 36/15521/22 and provide the what3words location.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

