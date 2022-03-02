News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Boat stolen from mooring in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:38 AM March 2, 2022
stolen boat

The Freeman 23 boat that was stolen from Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a boat that has been stolen from a mooring on the River Yare in Norwich. 

The boat, a Freeman 23 design called Birrastoke, was stolen on Thursday, February 24. 

It has the registration number of H094.

People on social media have claimed they have spotted the stolen vessel. 

Officers have asked the public to call Norfolk police if they have seen the boat.

When reporting a sighting members of the public need to use the crime reference number 36/15521/22 and provide the what3words location.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in a flat at Tower Close, Costesey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies in Costessey house fire

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Landladies of the Brickmakers, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose, and Charley South, who are holding B

Owners confirm beloved Brickmakers lease will not be renewed

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police are still at the scene after a house fire in Osborne Road, Eaton. 

Norwich Live News

Police still on scene after house fire in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Constitution Hill has been closed off

Key route closure sees trade plummet for shops near city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon