Do you know this woman? Appeal after stolen bank card used in supermarkets

Police are appealing to trace a woman after a stolen bank card was used to purchase more than £360 worth of items from supermarkets in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the card was stolen from inside a vehicle parked at King Street on Tuesday, November 13.

Between 8pm and 9.10pm on the same day it was used in transactions totalling more than £360 in supermarkets in Sprowston Road, Magdalen Road and Aylsham Road.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

• Anyone who may recognise her or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Cecilia Stone from Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/71525/18.