Peregrine-watching stands stolen from Norwich Cathedral grounds

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:04 PM May 25, 2022
The Hawk and Owl Trust trailer, set up outside Norwich Cathedral, has had its steps stolen.

The Hawk and Owl Trust trailer, set up outside Norwich Cathedral, has had its steps stolen. - Credit: The Hawk and Owl Trust

A not-for-profit organisation which has worked tirelessly to protect rare birds in Norwich has had a key item of equipment stolen from its trailer.

The watchpoint trailer located in Norwich Cathedral is used to view the peregrine nest on the side of the historic building.

The Hawk and Owl Trust, which runs the trailer, use the spot to help educate the public on the birds.

However to the team's dismay they arrived to find their steps - used to get a better view of the rare animals - had been nabbed.

Amy Clark, outreach technician, at the Hawk and Owl Trust.

Amy Clark, outreach technician, at the Hawk and Owl Trust. - Credit: Archant

Adrian Blumfield, operations director, said: "Our outreach officer Amy Clark was on her way to the trailer on May 14 when she noticed the steps were gone.

"It's just mindless - at the end of the day we're a charity and it's a public service we provide.

"The steps are bespoke to the trailer and all aluminium so it's going to cost the best part of £1,000 to replace.

The Hawk and Owl Trust steps were stolen on May 13.

The Hawk and Owl Trust steps were stolen on May 13. - Credit: The Hawk and Owl Trust

"In the current climate it's something we really could have done without."

He added: "We sent out a request to the nearby Norwich School and the cathedral and were presented with some images of people leaving The Close at around 10pm. 

"That's now been sent to police."

A police spokeswoman said: "We have received a report that aluminium steps were stolen from an exhibition trailer parked at The Close in Norwich at approximately 9.45pm on Friday, May 13.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting investigation 36/36495/22."

Adrian Blumfield, operations director, of The Hawk and Owl Trust.

Adrian Blumfield, operations director, of The Hawk and Owl Trust. - Credit: The Hawk and Owl Trust

The Hawk and Owl Trust set up specialised outreach programs all over the country in an attempt to save the nation's feathered friends.

Adrian added: "It's upset everyone - especially our staff.

A peregrine falcon, one of the species that the Hawk and Owl Trust, are looking to protect.

A peregrine falcon, one of the species that the Hawk and Owl Trust, are looking to protect. - Credit: Hawk and Owl Trust

"We haven't had any issues in the 12 years we've been here - we are so accommodated and feel so welcome.

"Because of this we'll need to take further security measures to protect ourselves.

"We'll be setting up cameras on the trailer as we can't let it happen again. However that's more expenditure we really could do without."

