Woman made repeated nuisance 999 calls to emergency services

PUBLISHED: 14:34 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A woman who made repeated nuisance 999 calls has been warned not to keep phoning the hard-pressed emergency services, who are already working flat out over the festive break.

Ruth Dawes, 61, from Stratton Strawless, near Norwich, kept phoning 999 over a two month period and when her call was answered she remained silent on the other end of the phone, Norwich Magistrates heard.

Collette Harper, prosecuting, said that the calls made by Dawes had caused needless anxiety to the emergency services.

Dawes, of Woodland View, Stratton Strawless, admitted making nuisance calls using the public communication network between October 22 and December 12.

James Landles, for Dawes said it was a very difficult case to sentence as Dawes had never been before the courts before.

He said Dawes had mental health issues and said the calls were like a compulsion for her at the time as she had been feeling “particularly low”

Chairman of the Bench, Darren Gilkes, adjourned sentence for reports until February 5 to explore what help can be offered to Dawes.

