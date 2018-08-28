Stalker jailed after making fake profiles of his Norfolk victim claiming she was up for sex on dating sites

A man has been jailed after he created fake profiles of a woman he had been stalking on internet dating sites claiming she was up for casual sex.

Cameron Broad, 25, stalked his victim over a four year period during which time he made various dating profiles in his victim’s name which asked men for sex.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court was told Broad worked out where the victim lived from her Instagram pictures and visited the street to confirm the exact house.

He then created the fake profiles on at least two dating sites which said “Party Girl”, “Like what you see? Wanna touch?” and made up sexual conversations online.

Broad, of Granary Way, Hingham, appeared in court on Tuesday (November 20) having previously admitted an offence of stalking without fear/alarm/distress between September 14 2014 and July 9 2018.

In her written statement the victim described how she received emails from men asking her for sex, which led to a man turning up at her home in June after Broad gave out her address online.

“I was driven to the point where I no longer felt safe,” the court heard.

She had moved into the house two months earlier with her partner, when an acquaintance messaged her saying her name and address was on a dating site, “basically asking for sex”.

She said the information left her “absolutely petrified”.

Broad, who admitted stalking when he was arrested by police, was described in court as “a loner” who lived “a fantasy life” and had meant no harm. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Linda Lambert, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the offence had “a high degree of planning, was sophisticated and had the intention to cause maximum stress”.

Broad was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

He was also ordered to pay her £300 in compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

The victim said: “It’s impaired my life far too long and I just want to be left alone and for my life to be normal.”

She added: “I’m always going to be wondering why me?”

Stalking became a criminal offence in 2012 with a maximum six-month sentence and stalking involving a fear of violence carrying a five year maximum.