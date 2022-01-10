Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub

Police have launched an investigation after a man abused staff at the Pear Tree Inn. - Credit: Google

An investigation has been launched after a man became threatening to staff at a pub in Norwich.

At about 1.30am on Sunday, January 9, a man at the Pear Tree Inn in Unthank Road became aggressive towards staff after being asked to leave.

The man smashed plant pots, broke a table, and was abusive and threatening towards staff.

Police have confirmed enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call Norfolk police on 101.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.