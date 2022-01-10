News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man broke furniture and abused staff after being told to leave pub

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:49 PM January 10, 2022
Norfolk Police have launched an investigation after a man abused staff at the Pear Tree Inn, in Unthank Road, Norwich.

Police have launched an investigation after a man abused staff at the Pear Tree Inn. - Credit: Google

An investigation has been launched after a man became threatening to staff at a pub in Norwich.

At about 1.30am on Sunday, January 9, a man at the Pear Tree Inn in Unthank Road became aggressive towards staff after being asked to leave.

The man smashed plant pots, broke a table, and was abusive and threatening towards staff.

Police have confirmed enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should call Norfolk police on 101. 

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich streets and how they've changed over a decade

Gallery

How has Norwich changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jaqueline Smith and Millers Lane

City folk 'terrified' after gunman reported in NR3 street

Francis Redwood

Logo Icon
Work has started on the £6.1 million upgrade to St Stephens Street, Norwich.

Work begins on £6.1 million transformation of key Norwich street

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon