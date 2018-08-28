Search

Police appeal for witnesses as they investigate Norwich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 19:47 03 January 2019

Officers were called shortly before 5pm to the Goodman Square area following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police are investigating a stabbing in Norwich.

Officers were called to Goodman Square, near Old Palace Road at around 5pm on this evening (Thursday) following reports a person had been stabbed.

The victim fled the scene before police and the emergency services arrived.

Two men, both in their late teens have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to try and locate the victim and a cordon has been put in place at the scene while initial investigations are ongoing.

There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

