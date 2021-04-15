Breaking
Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
- Credit: Daniel Moxon
One man died and three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Thorpe St Andrew.
Norfolk Police said armed officers were called to Primrose Crescent at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, to reports of a disturbance.
When they arrived, they found four people with injuries. One man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
The other three were treated for knife wound injuries and taken to hospital.
Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and will be questioned.
A police cordon remains in place in Primrose Crescent while the investigation continues.
As well as at least eight police cars, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle, an air ambulance was also called to the scene at 7.50pm and landed on nearby playing fields.
Most Read
- 1 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
- 2 How landlord behind squalid flats was finally brought to justice
- 3 Man charged after blood and saliva spat at restaurant's front door
- 4 House blaze tackled by firefighters
- 5 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
- 6 Extinction Rebellion pair charged over Barclays Bank damage
- 7 'Delighted to be out again' - City centre pub gardens proving popular
- 8 Drugs factory worker who hid cash under bed must pay back £42k
- 9 Charity shops see record sales and donations after reopening
- 10 7 outdoor events happening in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend
The helicopter, which flew from Cambridge to attend the incident, later returned to base.
Around a dozen officers and several police vehicles, including a canine unit, were still on the scene at around 9.30pm.
Superintendent Tracey Little said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.
"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.