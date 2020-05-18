Man charged with burglary and assault after Norwich bar break-in

Mr Postles' Apothecary in Upper King Street. Archant

A 56-year-old man has been charged by police after a break-in at a Norwich cocktail bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Tidy, of Hunter Road, Norwich, was arrested on Friday, May 15 in connection with the burglary, which took place at Mr Postles’ Apothecary on Upper King Street earlier that morning.

He was taken into custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and was later charged with burglary as well as assault and harassment.

Mr Tidy appeared before magistrates via video link on Saturday, May 16, where he was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, May 20.

In an unrelated incident, another man, 27, was arrested on Wednesday night, May 13, in connection with six other burglaries.

He was questioned at Wymondham and released on bail until Wednesday, June 10, while enquiries continue.