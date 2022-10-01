Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing

Blood spattered on a memorial bench in the grounds of St Mark's Church. Pictured inset is Richard Fincham from the church - Credit: Ben Hardy

A memorial bench in tribute to a former mayor of Norwich remains spattered in blood after a stabbing took place in a churchyard.

Police were called to St Mark's Church in Lakenham at 11.47am on Thursday after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the grounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police cordon was removed from the churchyard between Hall Road and City Road on Friday.

But a memorial bench for former lord mayor and lord mayoress Keith and Joan Ratcliffe still had blood stains on it.

Blood remained spattered on the memorial bench at St Mark's Church in Lakenham on Friday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Richard Fincham, a member of the church who used to be a warden, said: "It is grim as that bench was for their memory.

"There have been problems with drugs in the past in the churchyard and the undergrowth had to be cut back so people could not hide."

Richard Fincham, the former church warden at St Mark's in Lakenham - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Fincham does not believe services will be affected at the church this week as a result of the stabbing.

New lighting was installed at the church in response to anti-social behaviour a year ago but there is no CCTV.

A police cordon and officer in St Mark's churchyard following a stabbing on Thursday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

It comes after a woman was stabbed in the neck and arm in the small park at the junction of Ber Street on August 10.

Keith Driver, Labour city councillor for the Lakenham ward, said: "I believe there is still drug paraphernalia going which is concerning but I do not think it is worrying for the general public.

"It's disgraceful something like that should happen in our area. I am surprised.

Lakenham city councillor Keith Driver - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"The bench where it happened was in tribute to the former mayor Keith Ratcliffe who was based in the Labour offices within the churchyard."

Lakenham Primary School and Nursery previously sent out a warning to pupils advising them to avoid the small park at the Ber Street junction.

But the school had not sent out any further emails in response to the churchyard incident.

The memorial bench for former lord mayor and lord mayoress Keith and Joan Ratcliffe was covered in blood - Credit: Ben Hardy

Officers are searching for a man in his 20s, wearing a blue hooded top with black Boss tracksuit bottoms and a man in his late teens with ginger hair.

Anyone with information should contact DS Carly Jermy on 101 quoting number 116 of September 29 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.