'It's like a Netflix show': Street 'terrified' as police swoop on home

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:22 PM April 28, 2022
Stunned neighbours and passers-by are alarmed by the heavy police presence at an address in Sprowston

Stunned neighbours and passers-by are alarmed by the heavy police presence at an address in Sprowston

Stunned neighbours say they feel like they're living in a TV drama after armed police descended on a small suburban road.

Police cordoned off a property in Inman Road, Sprowston, after illegal firearms were found during a routine licensing visit on Tuesday, April 26.

Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms.

Armed Police at Inman Rd, Norwich. Police responding to reports of illegal firearms being kept at a property on Inman Road.

A 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and assault.

On the scene today a forensic tent was seen being set up in the back garden with eight police and forensic vehicles still parked in the road outside.

Armed police officers were also spotted in the Sprowston road. 

Isabelle Quinney, 18, who lives in Inman Road, said: "It's such a shock because you don't expect anything like this down a quiet little cul-de-sac.

"It feels like we're in a Netflix documentary.

Isabelle Quinney, who lives in Inman Road, says the constant police "makes me feel very uneasy."

Isabelle Quinney, who lives in Inman Road, says the constant police "makes me feel very uneasy." - Credit: Isabelle Quinney

"Police are there all the time which honestly makes it even more terrifying.

"The police who are out there haven't told us anything.

"I keep checking the news to see what might be happening. It makes me feel really uneasy."

Armed police at Inman Rd, Norwich - reported to have been at scene since April 26. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Armed police at Inman Rd, Norwich - reported to have been at scene since April 26.

A cordon is in place around the property and detailed searches will be carried out over the next few days.  

Kayley Moore lives just a few doors down from the scene with her two children, aged two and nine.

She said: "You don't expect anything like this to happen around here.

"I took my little one to school earlier and it was him that noticed that more police had turned up. It's so worrying because you don't know what has happened.

Kayley Moore, who lives in Inman Road, with her two sons aged two and nine. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Kayley Moore, who lives in Inman Road, with her two sons aged two and nine.

"You just don't expect that this would happen on your doorstep.

"I've seen police going in and out of the house constantly. 

"Usually this is a really quiet neighbourhood. You say hello to people who live nearby but never anything like this."

As well as a forensic tent in the back garden of 6 Inman Road, a forensic team were present at the scene.

As well as a forensic tent in the back garden of Inman Road, a forensic team were present at the scene.

Sandra Lees, who lives on the opposite side of the road to the cordon, said: "I've never seen this many police around here before.

"I heard someone had been arrested in relation to it.

Sandra Lees, who lives on the opposite side of Inman Road in Sprowston. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sandra Lees, who lives on the opposite side of Inman Road in Sprowston.

"It's worrying and the area is very quiet usually so it's a shock.

"I just don't know what to make of it all."

A 74-year-old man has been arrested at Inman Road and police continue to be at the scene. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A 74-year-old man has been arrested at Inman Road and police continue to be at the scene.

