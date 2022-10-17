Egg-lobbing yobs are BACK much to fury of homeowners

Cllr John Ward, inset, said that egging in Sprowston is "vandalism" - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Google Street View

The peace of a tranquil city suburb has once again been shattered by anti-social yobs bombarding homes with eggs.

Homes in Church Lane and Barkers Lane in Sprowston have been singled out by groups of people armed with eggs in the last few weeks.

Last year, in the Manor Park estate, houses were blighted by a bizarre corn on the cob craze and were pelted with rotten eggs.

John Ward, Conservative county and district councillor for Sprowston, said that the town council met with the police last week to discuss the issue of egging.

"It all relates to anti-social behaviour in a nearby shelter," he said.

"The egging is restricted to a couple of houses of people who regularly complain about what the people there are doing.

"There was a request to have the shelter removed.

"It was discussed but was decided it should not be removed.

"This is something that should be taken seriously.

"I did point out that in Thorpe St Andrew - back when I was mayor some time ago - they were having issues with graffiti.

"We got in touch with the local high school who managed to get some youngsters together to repaint the shelter with paint provided by the town council.

"That did stop most of the graffiti, so I suggested something similar for Sprowston.

"It's a case of getting people who live in these areas to care for their town.

"These people should consider the consequences of their actions. It's bad to waste food anyway - it makes you wonder where they're getting these eggs from in the first place.

"It's bad to be throwing food about. This is vandalism."

He continued: "Egg is a difficult thing to get off.

"Two years ago we had a problem around Halloween with people throwing pumpkins about - but that was restricted to the holiday period.

"Hopefully we won't get that again this year."

Norfolk Constabulary has been approached for comment.