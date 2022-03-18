Cyclist and two-year-old daughter claim they were hit by driver

A cyclist was left with minor injuries after being hit by a car which failed to stop in Church Lane. Town councillor Bill Couzens is pictured inset - Credit: Santos Photography/Google Maps/Contributed

A 21-year-old cyclist says she and her two-year-old daughter were knocked to the ground by a driver on their way to nursery.

Hope Ashley was left shaken up with grazed knees and a swollen elbow after being hit by a black Kia in Sprowston's Church Lane on Wednesday morning.

The driver allegedly threw his arms up in the arm and drove off after the collision near the Wroxham Road junction.

Miss Ashley's partner Louie Bunn, 23, said: "Thank god my little one had a helmet and her arm and knee pads on or it could have been a different story.

"I just can't believe he didn't stop and at least see if they were OK. I went crazy when I heard about it.

"Hopefully the guy gets caught. I can't believe he had the cheek to drive off."

Police are currently investigating the collision and a bin lorry driver reportedly obtained dashcam footage of the incident.

Miss Ashley claims she was cycling on the pavement when she was hit by the car which was turning into Church Lane at a speed of around 10mph.

Mr Bunn added: "Luckily my partner is now OK and has got back from hospital.

"My little one is now playing in her sandpit in the garden and drawing all over the walls - so she is happy as well."

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens said there have been issues with cars blocking pavements for pedestrians in the town particularly when roadworks are taking place.

Church Lane is not designated as a dual cycle lane and footpath with the cycle route ending at the Church Lane junction when travelling from the Blue Boar Lane direction.

Mr Couzens added: "The fact of the matter is that if you have an accident you have to stop and be prepared to give your details.

"I hope they got the registration details of the suspect."

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A spokeswoman said: "The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. The black vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision."

Anyone with information should contact PC Alex Tobin on 101 quoting incident 70 of Thursday, March 17.