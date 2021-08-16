CCTV image released after clothes stolen from charity shop

Published: 4:41 PM August 16, 2021

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after two burglaries at a Sprowston charity shop. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after clothes were stolen from a Sprowston charity shop.

They are appealing for help to identify the man after two burglaries from Dawn’s New Horizon in Cannerby Lane.

A quantity of clothes were stolen from a shed outside the shop on Thursday, July 29 and again on Tuesday, August 3.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact the Op Solve Team on 101, quoting reference number 36/56139/21, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



