Extra police checks as speeding listed as priority

Police will be increasing patrols to combat speeding in Sprowston. Pictured inset is district councillor Natasha Harpley

Speeding in built-up estates has been identified as a priority for police in a suburban town.

Officers have vowed to conduct extra checks in Sprowston in response to concerns over drivers frequently exceeding the speed limit.

Falcon Road has been highlighted as one of the problem areas which will require extra policing.

Mark Daynes, who lives nearby, recently found his cat's dead body after it was hit on the route.

He said: "It is meant to be 20mph but people just ignore it and go as quick as 40 or 50mph. They come down here like it's a racetrack when I'm out walking my dog in the morning.

"My cat got clipped by a car a month ago and I had to pick him off the pavement which was obviously not very nice at all."

Speeding has been identified as a priority for police in Sprowston

Mr Daynes believes the speeding is worse at the Wroxham Road end of Falcon Road when motorists use the route as a cut through to get to Salhouse Road.

There have also been concerns over speeding in St Margaret’s Drive and St Marys Road where homeowners are calling for a 20mph limit to be enforced.

Sprowston Town Council submitted the request to the county council after drivers have been allegedly ignoring the 30mph limit.

Chris Alston, highways area manager, said: “We work closely with parish and town councils across the county to address local issues such as these.

"We are always happy to discuss town council and elected member’s thoughts on this matter.”

Chris Alston, Norfolk County Council highway area manager.

The issue of speeding in the town was identified as the priority for police with anti-social behaviour second on the list following issues in Barkers Lane.

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley said: "Speeding has been listed as the number one priority in Sprowston and it has been put under road safety.

Natasha Harpley, district councillor for Sprowston

"It's not just speeding but poor parking and general road safety issues. There have been lots of roadworks and road closures which has not helped. The area is also expanding so there are more cars on the road.

"There are different patterns of traffic with more home working from the pandemic."