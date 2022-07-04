Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof

A sofa left on the garages next to Sandy Park in Gertrude Road - Credit: Alex Catt

People were left staring skyward in confusion after a shabby sofa was hefted on to the roof of a city garage block in the middle of the night.

The rotten piece of furniture was then taken off the roof and was dumped in a kid's play park in NR3.

The mysterious movements of the sofa in Gertrude Road was reported to Green party city councillor Alex Catt who visited the site on Thursday.

He said the sofa had been placed on top of the low building beside Sandy Park on Thursday night or early on Friday morning before being shifted into the park proper on Friday lunchtime.

Mr Catt said: "I know the Sandy Park area has had ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour and drug taking as well as fly-tipping.

"I reported the sofa as soon as I saw it but I have yet to have notification it's been removed."

It is understood the city council will be taking action after receiving the report from Mr Catt.

Richard Miles, 70, who lives opposite the garages, said: "I think it was done at night.

"I think fly-tipping has become part of life with people not wanting to pay to travel to dispose of items properly.

"There is no real excuse for it and it spoils lovely parts of Norwich."

Mr Miles said he did not see the sofa being dumped and pointed out the trees next to the garages can obscure the view from his home.

"It has not walked there by itself," Mr Miles added.

A 65-year-old man living in Gertrude Road, who did not wish to be named, believes there has been a problem with graffiti as well as fly-tipping in the area.

He said: "It's a big item and it's an eyesore which is not good for kids to see. Something needs to be done to nip this in the bud and teach the perepatrators right because this sets a bad example.

"It's a major thing now. It's a bummer how people just take a liberty and can't be bothered to pay properly for it."

The act of fly-tipping is a criminal offence.

Fly-tipping can be reported using a form on the Norwich City Council website.