Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof
- Credit: Alex Catt
People were left staring skyward in confusion after a shabby sofa was hefted on to the roof of a city garage block in the middle of the night.
The rotten piece of furniture was then taken off the roof and was dumped in a kid's play park in NR3.
The mysterious movements of the sofa in Gertrude Road was reported to Green party city councillor Alex Catt who visited the site on Thursday.
He said the sofa had been placed on top of the low building beside Sandy Park on Thursday night or early on Friday morning before being shifted into the park proper on Friday lunchtime.
Mr Catt said: "I know the Sandy Park area has had ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour and drug taking as well as fly-tipping.
"I reported the sofa as soon as I saw it but I have yet to have notification it's been removed."
It is understood the city council will be taking action after receiving the report from Mr Catt.
Richard Miles, 70, who lives opposite the garages, said: "I think it was done at night.
Most Read
- 1 Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light
- 2 Teen slapped with six points on licence - but she can't even drive
- 3 Pupils reach for the rainbow for Norwich Pride Schools Week
- 4 'Our lives changed forever' - Parents pay tribute to six-week-old Chloe
- 5 Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?
- 6 Need for extension could mean Norwich roadworks continue for longer
- 7 Two neighbouring properties go up for sale - and they both need some TLC
- 8 Pirates, dragons and fireworks light up Lord Mayor's celebrations
- 9 Everything you need to know ahead of the Great Norwich Duck Race
- 10 New pub landlord welcomes back families and introduces street food menu
"I think fly-tipping has become part of life with people not wanting to pay to travel to dispose of items properly.
"There is no real excuse for it and it spoils lovely parts of Norwich."
Mr Miles said he did not see the sofa being dumped and pointed out the trees next to the garages can obscure the view from his home.
"It has not walked there by itself," Mr Miles added.
A 65-year-old man living in Gertrude Road, who did not wish to be named, believes there has been a problem with graffiti as well as fly-tipping in the area.
He said: "It's a big item and it's an eyesore which is not good for kids to see. Something needs to be done to nip this in the bud and teach the perepatrators right because this sets a bad example.
"It's a major thing now. It's a bummer how people just take a liberty and can't be bothered to pay properly for it."
The act of fly-tipping is a criminal offence.
Fly-tipping can be reported using a form on the Norwich City Council website.