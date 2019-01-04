Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Expect more arrests over knife crime, police chief says

04 January, 2019 - 13:47
Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

The county’s police chief has pledged to make more arrests over knife crime and drug dealing after the latest stabbing in the city.

Chief constable Simon Bailey has previously moved to reassure the public stabbings are usually confined to the “criminal fraternity”.

And after the latest stabbing in Norwich, around 5pm on Thursday evening at Goodman Square, Mr Bailey said while he will never wipe out knife crime, the public can “expect more arrests”.

“The whole premise of the new policing model was predicated on having an organisation that was going to be able to deal with the challenges of the changing face of crime,” he said.

“What people can expect is more and more people arrested for high harm and high risk offences. I am never going to be able to eradicate the drug problem or people carrying knives, because where there is demand there is always going to be supply.

“What we need to do is make sure our response to the threat is as comprehensive as possible in terms of the preventative element.

“That is not just police, that is public health, social care and education. Things are improving but they have still got some areas to catch up on. In the meantime there will be an incredibly robust response from us to make sure our communities feel safe.”

Mr Bailey added Norfolk is the eighth safest county in England and Wales, according to the latest Home Office figures.

The crime rate in Norfolk (crimes per 1,000 people), stands at 52.9. The highest is West Yorkshire with more than 100.

“I think the position we now find ourselves - in terms of crimes per 1,000 residents - is a really positive indicator of the success of the policing model,” added Mr Bailey. “The fact is we are robustly dealing with the threat of county lines, the threat of knife crime, and seeing more proactivity across Norfolk than we have in many years.

“We have 27 county lines operating in the county, which is significantly down on the numbers two years ago.

“We have significantly more officers dedicated to proactive policing and as a result we are able to hit those criminals who are dealing drugs, committing robberies to fund drug habits, or carrying knives.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Welling tanning salon owner fined £2,650 for letting youngster use sunbed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after man with Abbey Wood train ticket seriously injured in car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Review of the year 2018 part two: Towers, libraries and board games

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies in Thamesmead flat fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bexley man charged with raping woman in Whitechapel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

An image showing the High and Low bridge at Little Switzerland, dated 1907. Photo: Museum of the Broads and the Marlpit Community Magazine

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists