Crime

Homeless encampment cleared from doorway of vacant city shop

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:38 PM October 12, 2022
Homeless possessions are cleared away from 2 Orford Place on Wednesday morning 

Homeless possessions are cleared away from 2 Orford Place on Wednesday morning - Credit: Archant

A homeless encampment set up outside a vacant city centre shop has been cleared. 

Tents and possessions belonging to a group of people sleeping rough were pitched outside the former Shoe Zone store in Orford Place at the end of September.

A number of disputes subsequently took place in the street which saw Orford Place cordoned off by police on more than one occasion. 

But the doorway was cleared on Wednesday morning with police officers also in attendance. 

Homeless people have set up possessions outside the former Shoe Zone store in Orford Place 

Homeless people have set up possessions outside the former Shoe Zone store in Orford Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

This building is leased to a commercial company that is responsible for its security.

A city council spokeswoman said: "Anyone sleeping outside is offered accommodation options and specialist support by both the council’s homelessness team and wider Pathways service.

"However, sometimes offers of help are not accepted.

“Rough sleeping is a complex issue, and we have a consistent, proactive approach; working with partners across the city to break the cycle of homelessness.

Homeless possessions are cleared from the doorway of the former Shoe Zone store 

Homeless possessions are cleared from the doorway of the former Shoe Zone store - Credit: Archant

“Formal action requires an evidence base and a coordinated approach by all agencies involved."

