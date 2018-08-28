Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018 Paul Chesterton

A Sheffield United fan who attacked two Norwich City supporters last year leaving them with facial injuries has been fined £10,000 and given a suspended prison sentence.

Bradley Smart, 19, pleaded guilty to assault at Sheffield Crown Court and was given a 15 month prison sentence suspended for two years after being involved in an attack on two Norwich supporters aged 55 and 25.

He was also given a three-year Football Banning Order.

The City fans were attacked on September 16, 2017 during disorder at Bramall Lane and underwent treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

Temporary Chief Inspector Phil Barraclough, from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “Following the disorder on Bramall Lane in September 2017, an investigation was immediately launched.

“Through CCTV enquiries and public appeals for information, we were able to identify Smart and a number of other individuals.

“I am pleased that he has been handed a significant sentence for his crime, as this sends a strong message that violence will not be tolerated and if you choose to engage in disorder at football or any other public event, the consequences can be severe.”

Four other men were also convicted of their involvement in the disorder and were sentenced last month.

Paul Danks, 59, Darren Roe, 53, Fraser Ardron, 30 and Billy Smith, 23, were convicted of affray and each sentenced to nine-months in prison suspended for two years and were also given three-year Football Banning Orders.