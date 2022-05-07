Musicians come together for anti-knife crime message

Shane Harvey, known as Creepzz, and Ronan Williams have collaborated on a new song raising awareness about knife crime - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Ronan Williams

When it comes to raising awareness of knife crime, city rapper Shane Harvey can speak from personal experience.

The 25-year-old, who goes by the moniker Creepzz, will soon be releasing a new single with Loddon teenager Ronan Williams called 'Tell Me Why?'.

Written in response to recent stabbings in Norwich, the song intends to discourage youths from getting involved in the dark underworld of gang violence and drugs.

Creepzz has spoken about getting involved with "the wrong crowd" growing up in east Norfolk, which led to him being sent to a young offenders institution at 16.

Norwich rapper Shane Harvey who goes by the moniker Creepzz - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He then received mental health support at Hellesdon Hospital before pledging to turn his life around through the medium of music.

His new single - which is expected to be available on all major streaming platforms in a month's time - raises awareness of the perils of knife crime.

Shane Harvey aka Creepzz is collaborating with Loddon teenager Ronan Williams, pictured - Credit: Ronan Williams

Creepzz said: "When I see these young kids I look back to my own experiences and want to just shake it out of them.

"It is so upsetting knowing somebody could take a life so young.

"Some of them may grow up wanting to be the big guy but it's just not worth it.

"It takes away a lot of stress to release a song like this. Hopefully the families listen to it and it raises awareness. We want people to understand knife crime is just not on."

Rapper Creepzz aka Shane Harvey has turned his life around using music - Credit: DGH Films

The rapper currently lives in Lowestoft with his partner.

It comes as three teenagers charged with the murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning.

Mr Dix was found with stab wounds close to his home in Vale Green in the Mile Cross area of the city on Friday, January 28.

Joe Dix, who was found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green in Mile Cross - Credit: Family picture

Following the hearing, a family statement said: "The tragic loss of Joe is very difficult to comprehend. We are totally heartbroken.

""Every day is a struggle knowing that we never got to say goodbye and tell him one last time how much we love him. Joe had a huge personality and touched so many people's hearts over the last 18 years."