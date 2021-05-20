Police find wanted man hiding in bedroom cupboard
Published: 1:12 PM May 20, 2021
- Credit: Google
A wanted man on recall to prison was arrested after he tried to evade police by hiding in a bedroom cupboard.
Shane Dagless, 33, was arrested at 00.38am at Seaman Tower in Mile Cross, Norwich by officers on Thursday, May 20.
According to Sergeant Quinn from Norfolk Constabulary, the Norwich North Response Team used local knowledge of the area and community policing skills to track him down.
Initially, he tried to escape via one of the tower block balconies, but after seeing the address was surrounded by police took refuge in a bedroom cupboard - where he was promptly found and arrested.
He had been wanted since May 17 after breaching the terms of his licence.