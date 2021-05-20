Police find wanted man hiding in bedroom cupboard

Published: 1:12 PM May 20, 2021

The man tried to evade police via a balcony before seeking refuge in a bedroom cupboard - Credit: Google

A wanted man on recall to prison was arrested after he tried to evade police by hiding in a bedroom cupboard.

Shane Dagless, 33, was arrested at 00.38am at Seaman Tower in Mile Cross, Norwich by officers on Thursday, May 20.

According to Sergeant Quinn from Norfolk Constabulary, the Norwich North Response Team used local knowledge of the area and community policing skills to track him down.

Shane Dagless has been arrested in Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Initially, he tried to escape via one of the tower block balconies, but after seeing the address was surrounded by police took refuge in a bedroom cupboard - where he was promptly found and arrested.

He had been wanted since May 17 after breaching the terms of his licence.



