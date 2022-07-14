Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault with a police cordon put in place around the city's market at the weekend.

Officers were called to Haymarket in the centre of Norwich at around 9am on Sunday, July 10.

A man in his 30s was arrested following reports of a sexual assault.

He has been released on police bail until Tuesday, July 26.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police believe this is an isolated incident.

A police cordon in place near Norwich Market on Sunday - Credit: David Cross

"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

A police cordon and officers on watch were seen in the market throughout the rest of Sunday.

Forensic services were seen arriving mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Any eyewitness said the police presence remained at the scene until the evening.

Police forensic services arrived at the scene - Credit: David Cross

He said: "A lot of passers-by were asking what was going on.

"It was drawing considerable attention."