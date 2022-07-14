Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in city centre

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:16 AM July 14, 2022
Police monitoring the market area on Sunday afternoon 

Police monitoring the market area on Sunday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault with a police cordon put in place around the city's market at the weekend.

Officers were called to Haymarket in the centre of Norwich at around 9am on Sunday, July 10. 

A man in his 30s was arrested following reports of a sexual assault. 

He has been released on police bail until Tuesday, July 26. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police believe this is an isolated incident.

A police cordon in place near Norwich Market on Sunday 

A police cordon in place near Norwich Market on Sunday

"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and enquiries are ongoing." 

A police cordon and officers on watch were seen in the market throughout the rest of Sunday.

Forensic services were seen arriving mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Any eyewitness said the police presence remained at the scene until the evening. 

Police forensic services arrived at the scene 

Police forensic services arrived at the scene

He said: "A lot of passers-by were asking what was going on.

"It was drawing considerable attention." 

