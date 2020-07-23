Search

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 14:17 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 23 July 2020

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps

A woman has been sexually assaulted while sunbathing on Mile Cross Marsh in the middle of the afternoon.

On Monday, July 20, at around 2.30pm to 2.40pm, a woman was walking her dog through Sloughbottom Park and onto Mile Cross Marsh when she decided to stop to sunbathe.

Shortly after stopping she heard a noise in nearby bushes and saw a man exposing himself.

The woman walked away but the man followed.

He then put his arms around her before she pushed him off and ran away.

Following the assault, Norfolk police have launched an appeal for information and are seeking to raise awareness of the incident.

The man is described as being aged around 30, with fair hair, of average build and with bruises and cuts on his face.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a green jumper, khaki shorts and was holding a beer bottle.

Police are asking anyone who may recognise the description to come forward with information and contact PC Rebecca Pitt on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48857/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

