Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown

Seven people have been arrested and three drug supply routes have been closed following a week of action targeting county lines dealing.

The week of "intensified" action across the county took place between Monday, October 3 and Sunday, October 10 in conjunction with the National Crime Agency, Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

It aimed to tackle county lines dealing, which involves criminals using phone lines to facilitate the supply of class A drugs, normally between a major city to another county.

Arrests were made locally in Norwich, Cringleford, Great Yarmouth and Horsford, as well as Hackney in London, through which over £10,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin was seized.

Brandon Rodney-Lawrence, 27, of Brambling Lane, Cringleford, has been charged in connection with the supply of cocaine and heroin.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 4 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 1.

Tyrone Harris, 31, from Fields Estate, Landsdowne Drive, Hackney, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 2.

Another man was arrested in Horsford on Wednesday, October 5, on suspicion of drug offences in connection with a drugs line from Merseyside to Norfolk. The man in his 50s has been bailed pending further investigation.

Joseph Cornford of Boulton Road, Norwich, has been charged with supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 8 and was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, November 7.

Shellem Miah, 22 and Katie Wilkinson, 20, of Pitfield Close, Fenstanton, in Cambridgeshire, were charged with seven offences each - supplying crack cocaine and diamorphine, possessing a knife, producing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

They appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 7.

Miah admitted all the offences and will appear at Norwich Crown Court at a later date.

Wilkinson has been released on conditional court bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, November 4.

Along with the arrests, officers from the Multi Agency Child Exploitation, Operational and Beat teams conducted home visits with people who known to be vulnerable to cuckooing or to have had previous involvement with county lines.

'A significant success for Norfolk'

Detective Inspector Robin Windsor-Waite, county lines lead for Norfolk Constabulary, said: “The closure of three county lines and seven arrests during our week of action is a significant success for Norfolk.

"It demonstrates the strength of partnership work in tackling the supply of drugs and the exploitative actions that surround this type of crime.

"Whilst our enforcement against those who supply drugs and exploit our most vulnerable will be unrelenting, the partnership approach to safeguarding and identifying areas for preventative work is critical in reducing the demand in this county, and this intensification week has been a step forward in that joined up approach.”