Serious assault after two men on moped approach pair in NR3 alleyway

A serious assault has been reported after an argument involving two men on a moped in an alleyway in Norwich's NR3 area.

The victims were approached by the pair on the moped before an argument broke out in an alleyway off Silver Road, near Marlborough Road and Wodehouse Street, between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Sunday, September 18.

Following the incident, two men in their 20s were arrested on Wednesday, September 21, on suspicion of assault.

Both were questioned at Wymondham police station and have been released on police bail.

Anyone with information should contact PC George Barker on George.BARKER2@norfolk.police.uk at Norfolk Constabulary, or call 101 quoting reference number 36/72843/22.

It comes after unconnected incidents in Bowers Avenue and Mile Cross Road which saw people threatened and assaulted by men on mopeds just weeks ago.