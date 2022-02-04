Man admits assaulting two police officers during arrest
- Credit: Archant
A man who assaulted two police officers after being arrested in Norwich has appeared in court.
Sean Casey, 37, was being detained by police in Penn Grove, near Waterloo Park, on August 26 last year when he violently resisted arrest.
Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday he admitted two charges of assault when he pushed two officers in the chest.
He was subsequently not charged in relation to his arrest.
Magistrates were told that Casey, of Colegate in Norwich, had previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers.
But in mitigation his solicitor said he was in the process of turning his life around and had recently moved into a new property.
Magistrates imposed a 12 month community order that requires him to carry out 50 days of unpaid work.
He was also told to pay £50 compensation to each of the two police officers and ordered to pay £20 costs.