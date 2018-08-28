Woman tried to push her attacker into traffic, court hears

A court has heard how a woman who was grabbed by a stranger as she walked along a Norwich street in broad daylight bravely tried to push her attacker into the traffic.

The victim had been walking along Barrack Street in Norwich with her headphones on when she was approached by Scott Marjoram, 40.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard he grabbed her arms and tried to pull her towards him.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the victim “tried to push him towards the traffic”.

She said the victim “manages to free herself” before screaming out.

The court heard the victim, who did not know the defendant, was left “shaken” following the incident which happened at about 11am on August 7 last year.

Marjoram, formerly of Carrow Hill, Norwich, appeared via videolink from HMP Norwich on Wednesday (January 30) when he pleaded guilty to common assault.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said his client has since been jailed in relation to sex assaults which occurred last summer.

He said they had been trying to get this matter to court to deal with it.

He said this matter should be treated “in isolation” from the other matters.

Marjoram was ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation on his release from his current sentence.