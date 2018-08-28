Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman tried to push her attacker into traffic, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:57 30 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A court has heard how a woman who was grabbed by a stranger as she walked along a Norwich street in broad daylight bravely tried to push her attacker into the traffic.

The victim had been walking along Barrack Street in Norwich with her headphones on when she was approached by Scott Marjoram, 40.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard he grabbed her arms and tried to pull her towards him.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said the victim “tried to push him towards the traffic”.

She said the victim “manages to free herself” before screaming out.

The court heard the victim, who did not know the defendant, was left “shaken” following the incident which happened at about 11am on August 7 last year.

Marjoram, formerly of Carrow Hill, Norwich, appeared via videolink from HMP Norwich on Wednesday (January 30) when he pleaded guilty to common assault.

Michael Cole, mitigating, said his client has since been jailed in relation to sex assaults which occurred last summer.

He said they had been trying to get this matter to court to deal with it.

He said this matter should be treated “in isolation” from the other matters.

Marjoram was ordered to pay the victim £100 in compensation on his release from his current sentence.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Award-winning short Their War filmed in Norfolk and Suffolk

Their War Credit: Paddy Bartram

Inglorious frontman Nathan James chats ahead of their headline Norwich show tomorrow

Rock band Inglorious. Photo: Paul Harries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists