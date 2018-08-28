School pupil ‘threw punch’ at police officer, Thorpe St Andrew crime report reveals

A secondary school pupil threw a punch at a police officer as they tried to restrain him, according to a crime report for Thorpe St Andrew.

The assault was one of 51 incidents reported to Norfolk police from within the parish boundary between October 1 and October 31 this year.

Other reported crimes include burglaries, theft and robbery. In one incident a man was seen using pliers to try and cut the tie on a public library computer.

Another involved the theft of a canoe that was tied-up under a bridge.

The police report, which only provides limited details about each incident, will go before Thorpe St Andrew Town Council on Monday.

In regard to the assault involving a student, the report listed it as an “assault without injury”. No specific details were given about when or where it took place.

The report said: “High school student threw a punch at a police officer when they tried to restrain him.”

There were five reported incidents of criminal damage to a car, and one report of youths throwing eggs at someone’s home.

The report also listed two incidents of racially or religiously aggravated common assault. One occurred between passengers and a taxi driver following an argument over fare payment.

The report said police received 143 calls from within the Thorpe St Andrew boundary in October.