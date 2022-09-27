Scammers pose as Jarrolds in competition scam

Jarrolds in Norwich has been impersonated by scammers - Credit: Archant

Scammers have been creating fake Instagram accounts posing as Jarrolds in an attempt to con those who have entered the department store's competitions.

The scam sees potential competition entrants messaged on the social media app by a bogus account saying they have won, with a link which then attempts to steal personal information.

Jarrolds says the messages are definitely not from the company, adding the scam happens almost every time the Norwich department store runs a competition, with a spokeswoman saying the fake accounts have become "really tedious".

An example of the Jarrolds scam message - Credit: Submitted

She said: "If you're on social media a lot it's really common, every time we run a competition this happens.

"We've even had to put a note on our competitions telling people to be aware of the scam accounts and not to give their personal details away.

"It always happens, it's really tedious but there's not a lot we can do."

A message posted on its latest competition to win an Almond Artisan 175 Stand Mixer says the winner will be contacted by the @jarroldnorwich account, telling entrants not to click any links sent by other accounts.