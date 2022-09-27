Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Scammers pose as Jarrolds in competition scam

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:09 PM September 27, 2022
Jarrold pictured since the coronavirus lockdown. It is now going to be opening its website again. Pi

Jarrolds in Norwich has been impersonated by scammers - Credit: Archant

Scammers have been creating fake Instagram accounts posing as Jarrolds in an attempt to con those who have entered the department store's competitions.

The scam sees potential competition entrants messaged on the social media app by a bogus account saying they have won, with a link which then attempts to steal personal information.

Jarrolds says the messages are definitely not from the company, adding the scam happens almost every time the Norwich department store runs a competition, with a spokeswoman saying the fake accounts have become "really tedious".

An example of the Jarrolds scam message

An example of the Jarrolds scam message - Credit: Submitted

She said: "If you're on social media a lot it's really common, every time we run a competition this happens.

"We've even had to put a note on our competitions telling people to be aware of the scam accounts and not to give their personal details away.

"It always happens, it's really tedious but there's not a lot we can do."

A message posted on its latest competition to win an Almond Artisan 175 Stand Mixer says the winner will be contacted by the @jarroldnorwich account, telling entrants not to click any links sent by other accounts.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Live News

Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre on Salhouse Road in Norwich will feature in a new More4 show

Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon