More than a dozen arrests in Norwich on Saturday night

Published: 1:49 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM July 26, 2021

People queue up for Bar and Beyond in Norwich on Saturday night. - Credit: Archant

Police in Norwich arrested more than a dozen people on the first Saturday night since nightclubs were allowed to reopen.

Extra officers were put on in the city on July 24, as thousands flocked to pubs, bars and clubs for the first Saturday night since social distancing rules were scrapped.

Some 14 arrests were made for people being drunk and disorderly, and for assaulting a police officer.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "We were expecting venues and the night-time economy to be very busy on Saturday with the lifting of the Covid restrictions, and planned accordingly with extra officers on patrol.

"Venues in King's Lynn and Norwich were particularly busy and there were some long queues, and unfortunately, some arrests.

"However, in the main and given the number of people that were out and about on Saturday evening, people enjoyed themselves in a safe and responsible way.

"It was particularly pleasing to see clubs and pubs being well managed and their owners or licensees working closely with officers to keep everybody safe – this collaboration makes such a difference at a time when we're experiencing such an increase in demand."