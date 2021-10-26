Driver fined after door flew off van into path of vehicle behind

Published: 3:53 PM October 26, 2021

A driver 'thanked their lucky stars' after the door of a van that was being carried by a transporter flew off and narrowly missed their car.

Wayne Brown, of Salhouse, had been behind the wheel of a transporter carrying a white van on Wroxham Road in Sprowston when the load's rear door fell off on the morning of April 16.

Brown, 45, and of Ward Road, pleaded guilty by post at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to using a motor vehicle with a load that was insecure/in a position likely to cause danger.

The court heard on Tuesday, October 26, how the driver of the car behind had 'thanked their lucky stars' that they had not been hit by it.

Melanie Read, prosecuting, told the court that 'mercifully' no one had been injured in the incident and that Brown said it was 'entirely unexpected'.

Brown was fined £300 and ordered by magistrates to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £110.